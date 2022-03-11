DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.2038

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5957781

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

