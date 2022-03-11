DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.0016

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84756451

CODE: CRBU LN

ISIN: LU1829218749

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

