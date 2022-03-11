

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading Update for the period from 1 November 2021 to 28 February 2022, The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) said the Group remains on track to meet its earnings guidance for the year ending 30 April 2022, and the subsequent three years. Forward sales are projected to be above 1.70 billion pounds at year end, whilst net cash is forecast to be around 900 million pounds.



Berkeley stated that it has continued to trade robustly since its half year, with the value of underlying sales reservations remaining slightly ahead of pre-pandemic levels.







