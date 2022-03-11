- (PLX AI) - Anora shares fell another 2% today as analysts downgraded the stock after yesterday's earnings and guidance miss.
- • Anora Q4 EBITDA was worse than expected, while outlook for 2022 was 18% below consensus in a report yesterday
- • With the market now normalizing after the pandemic, Anora comparable EBITDA is set to decline to pre-pandemic levels, Carnegie said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy
- • After significantly lower earnings forecasts, the share upside is not great, Carnegie said
- • Anora's guidance will extinguish anticipation of multiple expansion, SEB said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy
- • Record high input costs will continue to hurt the company, which remains behind the curve on price increases, and a recovery is unlikely this year: SEB
- • Meanwhile, Nordea analysts did leave Anora recommendation unchanged at buy, but cut their price target to EUR 12.50 from EUR 13.50
