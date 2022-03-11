- (PLX AI) - Hafnia fourth-quarter results are poised to surprise on the upside, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target NOK 37 implies 88% upside
- • The product tanker market has been firming up since Russia attacked Ukraine, the analysts said
- • Hafnia is currently undervalued and is well placed for the upcoming upcycle, Danske said, as Europe will need to increase its imports of diesel from the U.S. and the Middle East
