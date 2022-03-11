Scientists in Spain have designed a BIPV forced ventilated facade that can be used as support for heating and a domestic hot water (DHW) building system based on air source heat pumps (ASHPs). In the proposed system configuration, the heat pump is expected to cover building heating demand at all times, regardless of the performance of the solar array.A group of researchers from Spain's University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) has designed a building-integrated photovoltaic forced ventilated facade (PV-FVF) to be used as support for heating and a domestic hot water (DHW) building system based ...

