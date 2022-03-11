Anzeige
Ponsse Oyj: Invitation to the launch of the new PONSSE Active Manual

HELSINKI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse is set to launch a new PONSSE Active Manual, an instruction and maintenance service, whose content focuses on videos. The service supports the current Owner's Manual by offering video instructions alongside the manual.

The continuously updated app is available in app stores for Apple and Android devices, and it can be used in many different languages.

Register for our online event to hear more about our new service!

The online event will be held on 16 March at 10 am EET and 6 pm EET. The event will be held in English, and it will be subtitled in Finnish, Swedish, German, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Registeration page ( https://www.ponsse.com/en/ponsse-studio-presents/active-manual-launch#/)

Welcome aboard!

Further information

Pinja Aho

Visual Specialist, Ponsse Plc
tel. +358 40 719 2381, pinja.aho@ponsse.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/invitation-to-the-launch-of-the-new-ponsse-active-manual,c3523072

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/active-manual-ad-template-press,c3023367

Active Manual Ad template press

