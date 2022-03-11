DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EDIV LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.6177

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13792532

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 148592 EQS News ID: 1300627 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)