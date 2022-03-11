Anzeige
Freitag, 11.03.2022

11.03.2022 | 11:52
ScotGems Plc - Final Dividend

ScotGems Plc - Final Dividend

PR Newswire

London, March 11

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

11 March 2022

Final Dividend

The Board of ScotGems plc (the 'Company') has today announced the Company's results and final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021. Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend of 1.4 pence per share will be paid on 10 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 April 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 7 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

