

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance swung to a deficit in January from a surplus a year ago, as imports increased faster than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 197 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 946 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 378 million.



On a yearly basis, exports increased 15.1 percent in January, after 17.9 percent rise in December.



Imports accelerated 31.2 percent annually in January, following a 26.6 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports and imports rose 3.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.







