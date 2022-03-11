

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased for the third month in a row in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 7.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.6 percent rise in December.



The industrial production volume increased a non-adjusted 8.9 percent yearly in January after a 5.8 percent increase in the previous month. The latest figure matched the initial estimate.



The majority of the manufacturing subsections increased in January, as manufacture of transport equipment grew after a six-month decline.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.







