- Delivered Group Revenue of $84.0m in Q4 2021, increasing 79% year-over-year
- FY 2021 Group Revenue increased 75% year-over-year to $262.7m
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius" or "GSL" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
"2021 was a transformational year that saw Genius form innovative new relationships with leagues, sportsbooks and brands alike, which allowed us to deliver record group revenue in the fourth quarter," said Mark Locke, GSL Co-Founder and CEO. "We are confident that 2022 will be another strong and profitable year as we capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead and continue to expand our services around the world."
$ in thousands
Q421
Q420
FY21
FY20
Group Revenue
84,012
47,017
78.7%
262,735
149,739
75.5%
Betting Technology, Content Services
53,929
35,265
52.9%
177,201
110,618
60.2%
Media Technology, Content Services
17,051
7,494
127.5%
48,312
23,055
109.6%
Sports Technology Services
13,032
4,258
206.1%
37,222
16,066
131.7%
Group Adjusted EBITDA
(12,507)
4,034
nm
1,550
17,510
(91.1%)
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
nm
8.6%
nm
0.6%
11.7%
(11.1%)
nm not meaningful
Q4 2021 Financial Highlights
- Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 78.7% year-over-year to $84.0 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $35.7million, or 74.1% year-over-year.
- Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 52.9% year-over-year to $53.9 million, driven by growth in customer utilization of Genius' event content and new customer acquisitions. Growth was also supported by price increases powered by Genius' official data rights strategy, expansion of value-add services, and new service offerings
- Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $17.1 million, driven by the acquisition of new customers in the Americas and Europe, primarily for programmatic advertising services, and the inclusion of revenues from recent acquisitions
- Sports Technology Services: Revenue more than tripled year-over-year to $13.0 million, driven by the inclusion of revenues derived from recent acquisitions, Sportzcast and Second Spectrum
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA decreased to ($12.5) million, driven by accelerated investment in the business
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
- Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 75.5% year-over-year to $262.7 million, with strong growth across all product lines. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $102.5 million, or 64.0% year-over-year
- Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 60.2% year-over-year to $177.2 million, primarily driven by growth in business with existing customers resulting from Genius' official data rights strategy, expansion of value-add services, and new service offerings. Growth was also supported by new customer acquisitions and increased utilization of Genius' available event content
- Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 109.6% year-over-year to $48.3 million, driven by the acquisition of new customers in the Americas and Europe, primarily for programmatic advertising services, and the inclusion of revenues from recent acquisitions
- Sports Technology Services:Revenue increased 131.7% year-over-year to $37.2 million, driven by the inclusion of revenues derived from recent acquisitions, Sportzcast and Second Spectrum, and supported by expanded services provided to existing sports league and federation customers across all tiers of sport
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA decreased to $1.6 million, driven by accelerated investment in Q3 and Q4 to fund growth initiatives, particularly in the high-growth US business
Q4 2021 Business Highlights
- Agreed to transformative sports data and global technology partnership with the Canadian Football League ("CFL") to grow fan engagement and extend media reach
- Launched new 'RomoVision' technology for CBS broadcasts of the NFL and supported Nickelodeon's broadcast of the NFL playoffs using Second Spectrum's player tracking and video augmentation capabilities
- After the reporting period, Genius announced expansion of partnerships with bet365 and Betway to include official data, streaming and fan engagement solutions
- After the reporting period, Genius hosted its first virtual Investor Day, including a deep dive on the business and expectations for Group Adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2022 and 2023
Financial Outlook
As part of the Company's Investor Day, held on January 27th, Genius announced its expectation to generate Group Revenue of approximately $340 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 million in 2022. In 2023, it expects Group Revenue in the range of $430 to $440 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million.
Financial Statements Reconciliation Tables
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
84,012
47,017
262,735
149,739
Cost of revenue
109,422
34,409
476,168
114,066
Gross (loss) profit
(25,410)
12,608
(213,433)
35,673
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
10,349
3,536
27,292
13,176
Research and development
6,585
4,596
26,513
11,240
General and administrative
30,726
10,922
293,168
31,623
Transaction expenses
3,240
619
12,886
672
Total operating expense
50,900
19,673
359,859
56,711
Loss from operations
(76,310)
(7,065)
(573,292)
(21,038)
Interest expense, net
(146)
(2,075)
(3,331)
(7,874)
Loss on disposal of assets
(45)
(8)
(46)
(8)
Gain (loss) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
(19,405)
271
(19,405)
271
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
37,907
(11,412)
Gain (loss) on foreign currency
(6,613)
356
3,032
114
Total other income (expenses)
11,698
(1,456)
(31,162)
(7,497)
Loss before income taxes
(64,612)
(8,521)
(604,454)
(28,535)
Income tax benefit (expense)
11,322
(4,984)
11,701
(1,813)
Net loss
$ (53,290)
$ (13,505)
$ (592,753)
$ (30,348)
Net loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
(0.28)
(0.19)
(3.93)
(0.43)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
192,129,058
70,040,242
150,912,333
70,040,242
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
222,378
11,781
Accounts receivable, net
48,819
24,776
Contract assets
21,753
10,088
Prepaid expenses
24,436
4,107
Other current assets
7,297
10,584
Total current assets
324,683
61,336
Property and equipment, net
14,445
5,002
Intangible assets, net
191,219
114,542
Goodwill
346,418
200,624
Deferred tax asset
5
Other assets
10,319
9,496
Total assets
$ 887,084
$ 391,005
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
19,881
10,106
Accrued expenses
55,889
35,220
Deferred revenue
29,871
26,036
Current debt
23
10,272
Derivative warrant liabilities
16,794
Other current liabilities
30,354
3,714
Total current liabilities
152,812
85,348
Long-term debt less current portion
65
82,723
Deferred tax liability
16,902
8,097
Other liabilities
11,127
3,589
Total liabilities
180,906
179,757
Temporary equity:
Preference shares, $0.0001 par value, none authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 218,561,319 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
350,675
Total temporary equity
350,675
Shareholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 193,585,625 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 70,040,242 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
1,936
24
B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; none authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,461,730
2,393
Accumulated deficit
(757,317)
(153,237)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(173)
11,393
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
706,178
(139,427)
Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity (deficit)
$ 887,084
$ 391,005
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(592,753)
(30,348)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
59,351
35,043
Loss on disposal of assets
46
8
(Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
19,405
(271)
Stock-based compensation
489,474
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
11,412
Non-cash interest expense (income), net
2,444
6,835
Amortization of contract cost
808
538
Deferred income taxes
(13,409)
1,304
Loss on foreign currency remeasurement
192
464
Changes in assets and liabilities
Effect of business combinations
(22,411)
Accounts receivable, net
(24,306)
(5,046)
Contract asset
(11,906)
(4,030)
Prepaid expenses
(20,563)
(749)
Other current assets
3,350
(6,682)
Other assets
(1,702)
2,321
Accounts payable
9,577
(3,384)
Accrued expenses
20,858
11,930
Deferred revenue
4,050
9,021
Other current liabilities
2,218
520
Other liabilities
557
(401)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(63,308)
17,073
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,417)
(1,464)
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
(26,920)
(15,920)
Repayment of executive loan notes
4,738
Purchases of intangible assets
(25)
(1,389)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(103,871)
(3,934)
Proceeds from disposal of assets
176
51
Net cash used in investing activities
(132,319)
(22,656)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II
276,341
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II transaction costs
(24,828)
Capitalization of Genius equity issuance costs
(20,217)
PIPE financing, net of equity issuance costs
316,800
Issuance of common stock in connection with additional equity offering, net of equity issuance costs
254,774
Issuance of B shares
2
Preference shares payout and Incentive Securities Catch-Up Payment
(313,162)
Repayment of loans and mortgage
(96,959)
(21)
Proceeds from borrowings
10,024
Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants
17,613
Proceeds from shareholder deposits
93
Net cash provided by financing activities
410,364
10,096
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(4,140)
(960)
Net increase (decrease) in cash
210,597
3,553
Cash, beginning of period
11,781
8,228
Cash, end of period
222,378
11,781
Genius Sports Limited
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Consolidated net loss
(53,290)
(13,505)
(592,753)
(30,348)
Adjusted for:
Net, interest expense
146
2,075
3,331
7,874
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11,322)
4,984
(11,701)
1,813
Amortization of acquired intangibles(1)
11,351
5,626
37,617
21,571
Other depreciation and amortization(2)
6,281
4,105
22,542
14,010
Stock-based compensation(3)
37,531
489,474
Transaction expenses
3,240
618
12,886
672
Litigation and related costs(4)
867
750
4,395
2,295
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
(37,907)
11,412
(Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
19,405
(271)
19,405
(271)
Other(5)
11,191
(348)
4,942
(106)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (12,507)
$ 4,034
$ 1,550
$ 17,510
- Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions, inclusive of amortization for data rights, marketing products, and acquired technology.
- Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract cost, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions.
- Includes restricted shares and stock options granted to employees and directors and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers.
- Includes mainly legal and related costs in connection with non-routine litigation matters including Sportradar litigation and BetConstruct litigation.
- Includes gain/losses on disposal of assets, gain/losses on foreign currency and expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions. For the year ended December 31, 2021, an allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.7 million is included for Russian sportsbook customers as a result of events in Ukraine.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Genius Sports management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM EST to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year results.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (760) 294-1674.
A live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com along with Genius' earnings press release and related materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.
We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.
Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
We present Group adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to our revenue-generating operations, including stock based compensation expense.
Group adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. We believe Group adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating our operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, our calculation of Group adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.
We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.
Constant Currency
Certain income statement items in this press release are discussed on a constant currency basis. Our results between periods may not be comparable due to foreign currency translation effects. We present certain income statement items on a constant currency basis, as if GBP:USD exchange rate had remained constant period-over-period, to enhance the comparability of our results. We calculate income statement constant currency amounts by taking the relevant average GBP:USD exchange rate used in the preparation of our income statement for the more recent comparative period and apply it to the actual GBP amount used in the preparation of our income statement for the prior comparative period.
Constant currency amounts only adjust for the impact related to the translation of our consolidated financial statements from GBP to USD. Constant currency amounts do not adjust for any other translation effects, such as the translation of results of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than GBP or USD, as such effects have not been material to date.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the effect of COVID-19 on our business, risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; risks related to our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.
