Interprefy brings live interpretation to Microsoft Teams and announces live-translated captions

- New Microsoft Teams integration enables access to real-time language interpreting in any Teams meeting.

- Interprefy announces development milestone in machine-translated captions for Teams.

ZURICH, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interprefy , a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for multi-lingual online and hybrid conferencing, has integrated its platform with Microsoft Teams. The remote interpreting technology and services company has been invited by Microsoft to collaborate in bringing their real-time language interpretation capabilities to Teams meetings.

The add-on for Teams meetings enables meeting organisers to add a language selector to any Teams meetings, allowing participants to speak, listen and engage in their own language. Interpreters can work from anywhere in the world, using the renowned Interprefy platform and deliver interpretation into the required language to Teams in real-time.

"We're thrilled to have been working closely with Microsoft in bringing Interprefy's multilingual meeting expertise to Teams users worldwide," says Oddmund Braaten, CEO at Interprefy. "This is a huge step towards inclusivity and accessibility of global meetings to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration."

With Interprefy for Microsoft Teams, organisations can tap into Interprefy's global network of Language Service Providers to source vetted professional interpreters for even the rarest language combinations. Interprefy provides technical support throughout the meetings.

Commenting on the availability of Interprefy for Teams through the Teams app store, Oddmund Braaten announces the company's next wave of developments: "We've just reached a major milestone in another exciting development, that will bring machine-translated live captions to Teams. Event organisers will be able to flexibly add both simultaneous interpretation and enhanced closed captions to their meetings."

The native integration with Teams is the latest milestone in Interprefy's commitment to removing language barriers anywhere, integrating with over 60 meeting and event platforms and a vast range of audiovisual conferencing hardware.

About Interprefy

Interprefy helps businesses, institutions and NGOs connect in their own language. We provide a powerful cloud-based platform and dedicated event support to make remote simultaneous interpretation and live-translated subtitles available for any meeting, webinar or conference.

Headquartered in Zurich, our fully remote team, spread across 29 countries, has supported over 50,000 multilingual events of all shapes and sizes, for clients including The White House, Google, GlaxoSmithKline, or SAP.