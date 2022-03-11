cleverbridge Halts Operations in Russia and Belarus

CHICAGO and COLOGNE, Germany, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cleverbridge, a front runner in global commerce and subscription billing for B2B and B2C organizations, will cease business activities in Russia and Belarus immediately.



The current situation and the resulting sanctions on Russia and Belarus are severely impacting the company's ability to effectively serve its clients. To safeguard the success of the software, SaaS and digital good companies it serves across the globe, cleverbridge will terminate business operations in Russia and Belarus. The company recently deactivated Russian Rubles (ISO Code: RUB) and blocked transactions from the Donbas region of Ukraine.

"We have been extremely troubled as events unfold in Ukraine," said cleverbridge CEO Wendi Sturgis. "We strongly condemn all forms of violence and hope for a quick and peaceful resolution of this conflict. We will continue to work alongside our clients, customers and partners to make the best decisions we can amid this uncertain, devastating situation. Our top priority remains to provide stellar service to the clients and customers who depend on us for the success of their business."

