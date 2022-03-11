Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) has reported a strong performance for FY21 (to 31 December), with NAV and share price total returns of 19.8% and 30.7% respectively, compared with a 22.5% decline in its new benchmark, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The divergence is largely down to PMGR's greater exposure to generation and distribution, in a year when capital goods and technology companies struggled against a backdrop of higher input costs and deteriorating investor sentiment. Manager James Smith points to Chinese exposure and UK 'yieldcos' as points of interest, given China's push towards greater self-reliance, and the attractive inflation-linked revenues and high yields on offer in the UK.

