Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Investor Conferences

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Argo Blockchain Plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK), announces that Peter Wall, Argo's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following investor conferences in March 2022.

Roth Capital Partners: 34 th Annual Roth Conference on Monday 14 March 2022.

on Monday 14 March 2022. Canaccord Genuity: Blockchain Infrastructure & Mining Summit on Thursday 17 March 2022.

on Thursday 17 March 2022. Ladenburg Thalmann: Virtual Crypto and Mining Technology Expo on Thursday 24 March 2022.

on Thursday 24 March 2022. Bank of America: Crypto Mining Day on Monday 28 March 2022.

on Monday 28 March 2022. Barclays: Crypto and Blockchain Summit on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 March 2022.

Peter Wall, CEO of Argo, said: "I am delighted to take these opportunities to discuss Argo's achievements, our upcoming projects and our strategy. As we continue to expand both our mining operations and our presence in different areas of the blockchain universe, taking part in these conferences allows us to engage with investors and share with them our story and our vision for the Company's future."

About Argo

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

