DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.1219

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5961189

CODE: GENY LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GENY LN Sequence No.: 148609 EQS News ID: 1300803 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300803&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)