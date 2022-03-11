Chery and Haier to jointly build the automotive industry Internet platform

JERUSALEM, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery and Haier set up a joint venture - Anhui Haixingyun Iot Technology Co., Ltd. The joint venture will use the COSMOPlat of Haier to build the first mass customization industrial Internet platform in China's automobile industry and jointly build a new Internet ecosystem for the automobile industry. The establishment of the joint venture between the two sides is a combination of "industrial Internet + automobile manufacturing" and the first application of mass customization mode in the automobile industry.

The joint venture will take advantage of Chery's leading position in the field of automobile manufacturing and COSMOPlat advantages in the field of industrial Internet platform to carry out the research and development, sales, implementation and operation and maintenance of Internet-related applications in the automobile industry. The joint venture will not only accelerate the digital transformation of Chery and its upstream and downstream industrial chains, but also create a model that can be replicated and promoted abroad to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of China's automobile industry.

In the cooperation, Chery will rely on its core technologies, RESEARCH and development system and process advantages built over 24 years in the automotive industry, as well as technology layout and product development resources in the fields of new energy, intelligent connectivity and autonomous driving, give full play to the driving role of upstream and downstream enterprises in the auto industry chain, and serve for the large-scale application of industrial Internet platform in the auto industry and the acceleration of intelligent transformation.

In the future, Chery will take "three steps" to build an industrial Internet platform: The first step is to take intelligent super factory as the core to lead Chery's digital comprehensive transformation and establish an enterprise-level platform; the second step is to achieve rapid regional coverage, fully empower SMEs to digital transformation, and create a cross-regional industry platform; the third step is to extend to the overseas market under the guidance of domestic and international double circulation and build an international "dual-cross" platform. Based on the industrial Internet, Chery will take users as the pointer to build a digital Chery of intelligent travel, intelligent decision-making and intelligent interconnection, and fully embrace the era of intelligent cars.

