Freitag, 11.03.2022
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 
11.03.22
16:01 Uhr
13,000 Euro
-13,000
-100,00 %
11.03.2022 | 15:01
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change 11-March-2022 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change

Limassol, Cyprus - 11 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirement of Mr Martin Cocker, independent non-executive director, with immediate effect from 11 March 2022.

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Cocker ceased to be chair of the Audit Committee of the Board and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Group remains committed to appointing further independent non-executive directors as Chairs of each of its Board committees as well as of the Board itself. Details of further changes will be announced in due course. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff PR Department     Tinkoff IR Department 
Artem Lebedev 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Larisa Chernysheva 
Alexandr Leonov        + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
pr@tinkoff.ru         Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) 
 
                ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 148611 
EQS News ID:  1300811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1300811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2022 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
