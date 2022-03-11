Winiford now offers faster withdrawals to all clients

LONDON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In dealing with banks, insurance companies, and similar institutions, withdrawing money is usually harder than giving it away. Companies don't tend to postpone clients' requests to deposit their capital, yet they stack difficulties, paperwork, and bureaucracy when the latter wishes that what belongs to them will be returned. Winiford, a well-known brokerage company, pointed out this widely-spread issue and decided to change the way withdrawals work.

"It's always so easy and fast to deposit, yet difficult and frustrating to withdraw money from these kinds of establishments," said Rudy Garmand, Winiford's Spokesperson. "That's why we decided to make the process of withdrawal as easy and fast as we could for our clients."

Good prices are not enough

There is such a vast supply of brokerage platforms today - how should one decide which of them they should work with? It's sometimes complex to understand in advance how one platform can benefit its user more than the others. However, Winiford does stand out from the crowd by offering remarkable service, giving its clients peace of mind, knowing they can trust their broker.

"The market is flooded with brokerage platforms, and comparing them in order to choose one might not be easy," added Garman. "At Winiford we believe that in order to expand, offering good prices is not enough. A company must also offer excellent service. Appreciation towards a brand is garnered by trustworthiness, transparency, and treating clients as they are, people with needs and wishes, not as if they are a bother."

About Winiford

Winiford is a top-tier brokerage platform with which one can access multiple major digital assets, and transact with them in an advanced - yet intuitive - interface, available on all types of devices. As expected from a top-notch brokerage platform, Winiford excels at safety and security and puts it as one of its highest priorities. The expert customer support service is available to answer all questions and issues through various communication channels. Winiford also works hard in order to expand its clients' knowledge about buying and selling - their blog is an excellent source for information. All these traits are combined into one interface to provide the best, user-friendly, seamless brokerage experience.

