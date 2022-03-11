Anzeige
Bioretec Ltd's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021 published

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 11 March 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2021 Annual Report, Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors. The publications are attached to this release and also available on the company's website at www.bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

The reports are available in Finnish and English. No printed copies of the reports will be made available.

Further enquiries:

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, tel. +358 50 433 8493
Johanna Salko, CFO, tel. +358 40 754 8172

Certified Adviser:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec intends to introduce a new generation of bioresorbable materials with enhanced strength for improved surgical outcome. The new RemeOs product line is based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite. The RemeOs implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. With the U.S. and EU market authorization for the first RemeOs product expected in 2022, Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and become a game changer in surgical possibilities. Better Healing - Better Life.?www.bioretec.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd-s-annual-report-and-financial-statements-2021-published,c3523015

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20509/3523015/1547367.pdf

Bioretec Financial Statements 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20509/3523015/8d87155585104e92.pdf

Bioretec Annual Report 2021

