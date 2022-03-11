Breast Reconstruction Market worth $647 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant, Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 647 million by 2026 from USD 567 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.7%from 2021 to 2026.

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product, in 2020.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2020.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and technology advancement and quality improvement leads to FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (US), Allergan Aesthetics (an Abbvie company) (US), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (US), and Silimed (Brazil).

