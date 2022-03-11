Fernhill Corp. is Pleased to Announce the Engagement of its PCAOB Auditor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Fernhill Corp., (OTC Markets:FERN) a software provider of digital asset Mining, Minting and Trading solutions, is pleased to announce the engagement of PCAOB Auditor - Hudgens CPA, PLLC ("Hudgens").

"As a public company we feel it is crucial to become a fully reporting, audited company, not only for our shareholders but for the broader investment community at large", said Fernhill CEO Marc Lasky. "We look at this as an important milestone in our ongoing road map to success."

Hudgens currently provides auditing services to multiple publicly held entities, including a growing number of clients that are looking to become fully reporting companies through a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are very excited to engage Hudgens." said Fernhill Chairman Chris Kern. "With our plans to become an SEC reporting company and uplist to a senior exchange, we were very diligent in our search to find the right PCAOB auditor and Hudgens quickly became the best firm to align with to meet our needs. Their professionalism, responsiveness, deep audit background and experience in working with companies in the Digital Asset industry were the prime drivers behind our choice. This marks another big step that moves Fernhill forward to achieve its 2022 goals."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

About Hudgens:

Hudgens is an accounting firm based in Texas. Its team of experienced professionals specialize in financial reporting and tax compliance requirements for emerging growth and small to medium cap public companies in these constantly evolving times. We are registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TXCPA).

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

