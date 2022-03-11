Anzeige
WKN: A0JCY1 ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 
Xetra
11.03.22
17:36 Uhr
34,650 Euro
-1,700
-4,68 %
11.03.2022
Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Date of FY21 Business Update and Crowdsources Questions

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) today announced it plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected key figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com .

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, March 28, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan.

Starting today and continuing through March 25, Mynaric will crowdsource questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by our upcoming FY21 business update.

  • Public submission and community upvoting of questions via Reddit /r/mynaric
  • Private submission of questions after registration via the webcast platform

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com .

SOURCE: Mynaric



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692748/Mynaric-Announces-Date-of-FY21-Business-Update-and-Crowdsources-Questions

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
