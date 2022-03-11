Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today that it has pledged a total of $500,000 to the American Red Cross tosupport the global Red Cross network response to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis, and will also match employees' contributions to the American Red Cross for this effort.

"The entire world sees the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and we want to support the international effort to provide relief," said KCS president and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer. "I encourage all of our employees, vendors, suppliers, customers, and others across the world to join in these relief efforts."

The American Red Cross has deployed international crisis responders to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide humanitarian relief in support of the international Red Cross operation helping families who fled their homes. These highly trained crisis responders are supporting on-the-ground relief efforts alongside local teams, including the Polish Red Cross and Moldovan Red Cross.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., KCS is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south-central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

