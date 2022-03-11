Anzeige
Freitag, 11.03.2022
Nach Breaking News: Heilung? Bahnbrechend: Forschungsdurchbruch, Proof of Concept
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2022 | 18:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value and Board Update



PR Newswire

London, March 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Net Asset Value and Board Update

Net Asset Value

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 March 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 10 March 2022675.32 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue670.99 pence per ordinary share

Board Update

The Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC are providing further information on the Company's investment portfolio.

In line with the announcement made on the 3rdMarch 2022, the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated as of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022 includes 0% attributable to Russian securities. The remaining securities in the portfolio are marked to market. The Board continues to follow this valuation policy.

Management fees are charged based on the Company's NAV and, as a result, no management fees are being charged on Russian securities.

As of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022, the Company held the following Russian securities (all valued at £zero):

SEDOLCompany NameQuantity
4767981Sberbank of Russia PJSC Common Stock1,374,068
BNGCVY1United Co RUSAL International PJSC Common Stock572,570
5140989Gazprom PJSC ADR447,639
BYSW6D0MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC ADR150,980
B07T3T9X5 Retail Group NV GDR100,683
B9GFHQ6Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC Common Stock86,875
B5BSZB3Yandex NV Common Stock82,492
BYZDW27Lukoil PJSC ADR72,519
BF233S0TCS Group Holding PLC GDR30,447
B59GLW2Magnit PJSC Common Stock23,826
B0DK750Novatek PJSC GDR10,715

11 March 2022

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
