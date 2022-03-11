Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value and Board Update
PR Newswire
London, March 11
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
(the "Company")
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"
Net Asset Value and Board Update
Net Asset Value
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 March 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
|Including current period revenue to 10 March 2022
|675.32 pence per ordinary share
|Excluding current period revenue
|670.99 pence per ordinary share
Board Update
The Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC are providing further information on the Company's investment portfolio.
In line with the announcement made on the 3rdMarch 2022, the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated as of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022 includes 0% attributable to Russian securities. The remaining securities in the portfolio are marked to market. The Board continues to follow this valuation policy.
Management fees are charged based on the Company's NAV and, as a result, no management fees are being charged on Russian securities.
As of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022, the Company held the following Russian securities (all valued at £zero):
|SEDOL
|Company Name
|Quantity
|4767981
|Sberbank of Russia PJSC Common Stock
|1,374,068
|BNGCVY1
|United Co RUSAL International PJSC Common Stock
|572,570
|5140989
|Gazprom PJSC ADR
|447,639
|BYSW6D0
|MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC ADR
|150,980
|B07T3T9
|X5 Retail Group NV GDR
|100,683
|B9GFHQ6
|Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC Common Stock
|86,875
|B5BSZB3
|Yandex NV Common Stock
|82,492
|BYZDW27
|Lukoil PJSC ADR
|72,519
|BF233S0
|TCS Group Holding PLC GDR
|30,447
|B59GLW2
|Magnit PJSC Common Stock
|23,826
|B0DK750
|Novatek PJSC GDR
|10,715
11 March 2022
LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
|Frances Daley (Chairman)
|J.P. Morgan Cazenove
|+44 (0)20 7742 4000
|William Simmonds
|Media enquiries
|Quill PR
|+44 (0)20 7466 5050
|Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.
In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.
For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com