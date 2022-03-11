Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value and Board Update

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Net Asset Value and Board Update

Net Asset Value

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 March 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 10 March 2022 675.32 pence per ordinary share Excluding current period revenue 670.99 pence per ordinary share

Board Update

The Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC are providing further information on the Company's investment portfolio.

In line with the announcement made on the 3rdMarch 2022, the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated as of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022 includes 0% attributable to Russian securities. The remaining securities in the portfolio are marked to market. The Board continues to follow this valuation policy.

Management fees are charged based on the Company's NAV and, as a result, no management fees are being charged on Russian securities.

As of the close of business on the 10thMarch 2022, the Company held the following Russian securities (all valued at £zero):

SEDOL Company Name Quantity 4767981 Sberbank of Russia PJSC Common Stock 1,374,068 BNGCVY1 United Co RUSAL International PJSC Common Stock 572,570 5140989 Gazprom PJSC ADR 447,639 BYSW6D0 MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC ADR 150,980 B07T3T9 X5 Retail Group NV GDR 100,683 B9GFHQ6 Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC Common Stock 86,875 B5BSZB3 Yandex NV Common Stock 82,492 BYZDW27 Lukoil PJSC ADR 72,519 BF233S0 TCS Group Holding PLC GDR 30,447 B59GLW2 Magnit PJSC Common Stock 23,826 B0DK750 Novatek PJSC GDR 10,715

11 March 2022

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com