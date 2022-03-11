RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 11
11 March 2022
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 627.420p. The highest price paid per share was 634.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 619.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0272% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 460,709,130 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 845,864,478. Rightmove holds 12,480,472 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|Number of shares
purchased
|Transaction price
(per share)
|Time of transaction
|Quantity
|Price
|Execution Time
|85
|623.800
|16:22:04
|350
|623.800
|16:22:04
|794
|622.800
|16:21:30
|751
|622.800
|16:20:56
|10
|622.800
|16:20:27
|708
|622.600
|16:19:49
|283
|623.200
|16:19:13
|474
|623.200
|16:19:13
|13
|623.200
|16:18:59
|751
|623.400
|16:18:15
|25
|623.800
|16:17:43
|304
|623.800
|16:17:43
|390
|624.400
|16:17:04
|354
|624.400
|16:17:04
|77
|624.000
|16:16:38
|718
|624.000
|16:16:38
|752
|623.000
|16:15:04
|34
|623.000
|16:15:04
|39
|622.800
|16:15:03
|1205
|622.800
|16:15:03
|744
|622.200
|16:12:32
|778
|622.600
|16:11:41
|315
|622.800
|16:11:04
|15
|622.800
|16:11:02
|240
|622.800
|16:11:02
|178
|622.400
|16:10:05
|620
|622.400
|16:10:05
|15
|622.400
|16:10:05
|856
|622.200
|16:10:05
|132
|622.200
|16:10:05
|859
|621.600
|16:07:57
|813
|621.800
|16:06:15
|939
|622.400
|16:06:09
|873
|622.800
|16:04:12
|820
|622.800
|16:04:12
|578
|623.400
|16:01:58
|81
|623.400
|16:01:58
|132
|623.400
|16:01:57
|52
|623.400
|16:01:23
|274
|623.400
|16:01:23
|500
|623.400
|16:01:23
|332
|624.200
|16:00:32
|500
|624.200
|16:00:32
|291
|624.000
|15:59:34
|745
|623.800
|15:58:46
|868
|624.000
|15:57:46
|215
|624.200
|15:57:46
|72
|624.200
|15:57:46
|459
|624.200
|15:57:46
|299
|623.400
|15:55:21
|350
|623.400
|15:55:21
|114
|623.400
|15:55:21
|861
|623.600
|15:54:44
|61
|623.200
|15:53:34
|721
|623.200
|15:53:34
|870
|623.600
|15:52:42
|107
|623.000
|15:50:48
|671
|623.000
|15:50:48
|233
|623.000
|15:50:48
|597
|623.000
|15:50:48
|856
|622.400
|15:49:14
|824
|623.000
|15:47:52
|735
|622.800
|15:46:37
|744
|622.800
|15:45:48
|167
|622.800
|15:45:48
|825
|623.400
|15:43:54
|806
|623.400
|15:43:54
|751
|623.600
|15:42:21
|859
|623.600
|15:41:55
|1012
|623.400
|15:38:47
|740
|623.200
|15:38:47
|873
|624.400
|15:37:14
|755
|625.000
|15:36:13
|657
|623.400
|15:35:04
|109
|623.400
|15:35:04
|773
|622.400
|15:33:47
|853
|622.800
|15:33:40
|14
|622.800
|15:33:40
|633
|620.600
|15:31:21
|107
|620.600
|15:31:21
|251
|620.600
|15:31:21
|550
|620.600
|15:31:21
|737
|619.800
|15:29:18
|71
|619.800
|15:29:18
|17
|620.200
|15:29:16
|21
|620.200
|15:29:16
|836
|619.600
|15:28:11
|406
|619.800
|15:26:39
|374
|619.800
|15:26:39
|712
|620.200
|15:25:37
|717
|620.200
|15:25:37
|851
|619.800
|15:24:05
|350
|620.200
|15:23:06
|638
|620.200
|15:23:06
|330
|620.200
|15:23:06
|847
|620.400
|15:20:29
|622
|621.800
|15:19:33
|190
|621.800
|15:19:33
|749
|622.400
|15:18:04
|793
|622.400
|15:18:04
|782
|622.400
|15:16:37
|79
|622.400
|15:16:37
|108
|622.400
|15:15:53
|718
|622.400
|15:15:53
|578
|621.600
|15:14:28
|133
|621.600
|15:14:28
|71
|621.600
|15:14:28
|182
|621.600
|15:13:02
|547
|621.600
|15:13:02
|774
|621.400
|15:12:00
|870
|621.800
|15:10:17
|350
|621.800
|15:09:49
|135
|622.800
|15:09:00
|666
|622.800
|15:09:00
|268
|623.000
|15:07:27
|487
|623.000
|15:07:27
|787
|623.200
|15:06:42
|710
|623.400
|15:06:22
|870
|623.400
|15:05:05
|467
|623.000
|15:03:16
|274
|623.000
|15:03:16
|87
|623.200
|15:02:29
|682
|623.200
|15:02:29
|258
|623.400
|15:02:10
|526
|623.400
|15:02:10
|47
|623.400
|15:02:10
|782
|623.400
|15:00:53
|703
|624.400
|14:59:22
|25
|624.600
|14:58:36
|819
|624.600
|14:58:36
|505
|624.600
|14:57:54
|350
|624.600
|14:57:54
|706
|624.200
|14:56:38
|810
|625.600
|14:55:07
|45
|625.600
|14:54:35
|819
|625.400
|14:53:45
|846
|625.200
|14:52:45
|60
|625.200
|14:51:41
|708
|625.200
|14:51:41
|792
|625.800
|14:50:10
|159
|627.000
|14:49:31
|645
|627.000
|14:49:31
|855
|626.800
|14:48:11
|350
|627.000
|14:47:50
|341
|626.600
|14:46:08
|495
|626.600
|14:46:08
|713
|627.400
|14:45:06
|704
|628.000
|14:44:22
|1084
|628.000
|14:44:22
|762
|627.800
|14:41:41
|755
|628.600
|14:40:02
|864
|628.600
|14:40:02
|510
|629.200
|14:38:00
|362
|629.200
|14:38:00
|838
|629.200
|14:37:07
|155
|629.800
|14:36:26
|707
|629.800
|14:36:26
|761
|629.800
|14:36:26
|729
|629.600
|14:34:50
|278
|630.000
|14:34:05
|483
|630.000
|14:34:05
|794
|630.600
|14:34:04
|32
|630.600
|14:34:04
|39
|630.600
|14:34:04
|32
|630.600
|14:34:04
|39
|630.600
|14:34:04
|39
|630.600
|14:34:04
|32
|630.600
|14:34:04
|810
|629.200
|14:32:36
|746
|629.200
|14:31:36
|743
|629.200
|14:31:36
|848
|628.600
|14:30:26
|186
|628.600
|14:29:25
|599
|628.600
|14:29:25
|772
|629.000
|14:29:21
|809
|629.400
|14:27:51
|870
|630.200
|14:26:02
|808
|630.400
|14:24:37
|44
|630.200
|14:23:54
|53
|630.200
|14:23:54
|701
|630.000
|14:23:02
|285
|630.600
|14:21:10
|477
|630.600
|14:21:05
|784
|630.600
|14:19:31
|764
|630.800
|14:18:29
|745
|630.800
|14:16:23
|42
|630.800
|14:15:26
|35
|630.800
|14:15:26
|126
|630.600
|14:13:17
|90
|630.600
|14:13:17
|651
|630.600
|14:13:17
|63
|631.000
|14:12:22
|762
|631.000
|14:12:22
|42
|630.200
|14:11:42
|51
|630.200
|14:11:42
|51
|630.200
|14:11:42
|42
|630.200
|14:11:42
|50
|630.200
|14:11:42
|60
|630.200
|14:11:42
|707
|630.600
|14:08:05
|840
|631.000
|14:06:42
|804
|630.800
|14:05:01
|836
|631.200
|14:02:38
|350
|631.400
|14:01:01
|477
|631.400
|14:01:01
|198
|631.400
|13:59:22
|612
|631.400
|13:59:22
|382
|631.400
|13:59:22
|356
|631.400
|13:59:22
|82
|631.200
|13:56:09
|760
|631.000
|13:54:45
|50
|631.000
|13:54:45
|756
|631.000
|13:52:24
|851
|631.200
|13:51:35
|807
|631.000
|13:48:41
|72
|631.400
|13:47:02
|204
|631.400
|13:47:02
|552
|631.400
|13:47:02
|748
|631.000
|13:44:54
|716
|630.200
|13:43:07
|787
|631.400
|13:39:32
|826
|631.600
|13:39:04
|441
|631.800
|13:37:04
|356
|631.800
|13:37:04
|708
|631.400
|13:34:43
|827
|631.800
|13:32:43
|841
|631.800
|13:30:43
|746
|631.600
|13:28:09
|110
|631.600
|13:28:09
|801
|631.800
|13:24:44
|643
|631.800
|13:19:57
|156
|631.800
|13:19:57
|519
|631.600
|13:19:57
|155
|631.600
|13:19:57
|68
|631.600
|13:19:57
|223
|632.600
|13:17:27
|500
|632.600
|13:17:27
|139
|632.600
|13:17:27
|11
|632.400
|13:17:17
|770
|632.000
|13:15:17
|51
|632.200
|13:13:16
|21
|632.200
|13:13:16
|21
|632.200
|13:13:16
|51
|632.200
|13:13:16
|146
|632.200
|13:13:16
|51
|632.400
|13:12:56
|51
|632.400
|13:12:56
|51
|632.400
|13:12:56
|21
|632.400
|13:12:56
|110
|632.400
|13:12:56
|246
|632.400
|13:07:15
|12
|632.400
|13:07:15
|53
|632.200
|13:07:15
|490
|632.200
|13:07:15
|872
|632.000
|13:07:15
|700
|631.600
|13:03:19
|732
|631.400
|13:03:19
|284
|631.000
|13:01:13
|795
|631.200
|13:00:21
|445
|631.400
|12:57:45
|294
|631.400
|12:57:45
|11
|631.200
|12:56:23
|110
|632.600
|12:54:47
|39
|632.600
|12:54:47
|47
|632.600
|12:54:47
|212
|632.600
|12:54:47
|113
|632.800
|12:53:35
|48
|632.800
|12:53:35
|23
|632.800
|12:53:35
|17
|632.800
|12:53:35
|206
|632.800
|12:53:35
|113
|632.800
|12:53:35
|40
|632.800
|12:53:35
|48
|632.800
|12:53:35
|35
|632.800
|12:53:05
|42
|632.800
|12:53:05
|99
|632.800
|12:53:05
|170
|632.800
|12:53:05
|288
|632.600
|12:48:17
|500
|632.600
|12:48:17
|833
|632.400
|12:48:17
|218
|632.400
|12:45:42
|1080
|632.400
|12:45:42
|95
|632.400
|12:40:22
|604
|632.400
|12:40:22
|18
|632.600
|12:39:45
|21
|632.600
|12:39:45
|97
|632.600
|12:39:45
|34
|632.600
|12:39:45
|14
|632.600
|12:39:45
|67
|632.600
|12:39:45
|34
|632.600
|12:39:37
|14
|632.600
|12:39:37
|67
|632.600
|12:39:37
|49
|632.600
|12:39:37
|100
|632.600
|12:39:37
|78
|632.600
|12:38:46
|28
|632.600
|12:38:46
|33
|632.600
|12:38:46
|158
|632.600
|12:38:46
|801
|632.200
|12:35:30
|266
|633.600
|12:33:27
|350
|633.600
|12:33:27
|73
|634.400
|12:33:17
|31
|634.400
|12:33:17
|26
|634.400
|12:33:17
|136
|634.400
|12:33:17
|94
|634.400
|12:33:17
|114
|634.400
|12:31:31
|14
|634.400
|12:31:31
|217
|634.400
|12:31:31
|35
|634.400
|12:31:31
|41
|634.400
|12:31:31
|109
|634.400
|12:31:07
|39
|634.400
|12:31:07
|46
|634.400
|12:31:07
|819
|634.600
|12:29:51
|296
|632.800
|12:27:04
|43
|632.800
|12:26:43
|36
|632.800
|12:26:43
|173
|632.800
|12:26:43
|20
|632.800
|12:26:43
|143
|632.200
|12:25:02
|115
|632.200
|12:25:02
|67
|632.600
|12:24:11
|34
|632.600
|12:24:11
|14
|632.600
|12:24:11
|14
|632.600
|12:24:11
|67
|632.600
|12:24:11
|68
|632.600
|12:24:11
|29
|632.600
|12:24:11
|9
|632.600
|12:24:11
|52
|632.600
|12:23:07
|52
|632.600
|12:23:07
|111
|632.600
|12:23:07
|46
|632.600
|12:22:53
|16
|632.600
|12:22:53
|20
|632.600
|12:22:53
|85
|632.600
|12:22:53
|20
|632.600
|12:22:53
|16
|632.600
|12:22:53
|33
|632.600
|12:22:53
|85
|632.600
|12:22:53
|288
|632.200
|12:22:53
|88
|632.800
|12:20:47
|88
|632.800
|12:20:47
|20
|632.800
|12:20:47
|5
|632.400
|12:20:24
|60
|632.400
|12:20:24
|59
|632.800
|12:17:48
|676
|632.800
|12:17:48
|86
|633.400
|12:17:35
|108
|633.400
|12:17:35
|110
|633.200
|12:15:27
|350
|633.200
|12:15:27
|63
|633.600
|12:15:13
|33
|633.600
|12:15:13
|14
|633.600
|12:15:13
|33
|633.600
|12:15:13
|871
|634.600
|12:12:58
|361
|634.600
|12:10:02
|350
|634.600
|12:10:02
|187
|633.600
|12:08:18
|350
|633.600
|12:08:18
|248
|633.600
|12:08:18
|1036
|633.400
|12:06:32
|19
|632.600
|12:05:02
|173
|632.400
|12:05:00
|13
|632.000
|12:04:58
|13
|632.000
|12:04:58
|282
|631.800
|12:04:12
|18
|631.800
|12:00:31
|496
|631.800
|12:00:31
|247
|631.800
|12:00:31
|88
|632.000
|11:59:27
|245
|632.000
|11:59:27
|807
|631.600
|11:56:45
|773
|631.600
|11:56:45
|239
|631.600
|11:54:51
|517
|632.000
|11:50:35
|86
|632.000
|11:50:35
|226
|632.000
|11:50:35
|29
|632.600
|11:48:53
|350
|632.600
|11:48:53
|769
|633.200
|11:47:07
|72
|633.400
|11:45:50
|25
|633.400
|11:45:50
|30
|633.400
|11:45:50
|139
|633.400
|11:45:50
|735
|633.600
|11:44:12
|818
|633.000
|11:42:44
|799
|631.600
|11:39:33
|35
|631.600
|11:38:53
|817
|631.400
|11:36:11
|852
|631.600
|11:33:35
|760
|631.000
|11:30:56
|813
|630.600
|11:28:40
|131
|631.000
|11:26:09
|441
|631.000
|11:26:09
|291
|631.000
|11:25:59
|587
|632.400
|11:24:00
|147
|632.400
|11:24:00
|852
|629.800
|11:22:42
|845
|630.200
|11:19:56
|315
|630.600
|11:18:45
|500
|630.600
|11:18:45
|174
|631.000
|11:17:00
|619
|631.000
|11:17:00
|1008
|630.800
|11:16:19
|195
|628.600
|11:10:33
|565
|628.600
|11:10:33
|774
|628.600
|11:06:37
|767
|628.800
|11:03:55
|700
|629.000
|11:03:36
|753
|629.400
|10:59:52
|583
|629.800
|10:58:19
|256
|629.800
|10:58:19
|709
|629.800
|10:54:48
|52
|629.800
|10:54:48
|709
|630.400
|10:51:32
|154
|631.000
|10:51:31
|619
|631.000
|10:50:05
|153
|631.000
|10:50:05
|281
|631.400
|10:47:59
|523
|631.400
|10:47:39
|852
|630.800
|10:44:13
|802
|631.000
|10:42:04
|747
|631.200
|10:39:17
|556
|631.000
|10:38:38
|265
|631.000
|10:38:38
|721
|627.400
|10:33:31
|426
|626.800
|10:31:16
|287
|626.800
|10:31:16
|857
|627.400
|10:28:20
|122
|627.800
|10:27:24
|632
|627.800
|10:27:24
|870
|629.200
|10:24:13
|62
|629.400
|10:21:49
|733
|629.400
|10:21:49
|834
|629.400
|10:20:00
|718
|629.600
|10:18:19
|267
|630.200
|10:17:18
|489
|630.200
|10:17:18
|302
|630.000
|10:16:06
|450
|630.000
|10:16:06
|708
|630.400
|10:14:01
|125
|630.400
|10:14:01
|821
|629.400
|10:12:13
|719
|629.600
|10:08:52
|754
|629.200
|10:07:50
|699
|629.800
|10:05:54
|855
|628.400
|10:03:59
|706
|628.200
|10:01:33
|791
|629.200
|09:59:02
|801
|631.200
|09:57:12
|301
|629.400
|09:54:10
|464
|629.400
|09:54:10
|271
|631.400
|09:52:39
|170
|631.400
|09:52:39
|209
|631.400
|09:52:39
|206
|631.400
|09:52:39
|751
|631.000
|09:49:26
|791
|632.000
|09:47:05
|704
|632.400
|09:47:00
|745
|632.200
|09:44:07
|833
|632.600
|09:41:03
|777
|633.000
|09:39:28
|155
|632.800
|09:39:08
|56
|632.800
|09:39:08
|305
|631.400
|09:37:47
|415
|631.400
|09:37:47
|105
|631.400
|09:37:47
|824
|629.400
|09:34:00
|99
|629.000
|09:33:05
|667
|629.000
|09:33:05
|872
|629.200
|09:31:37
|748
|629.800
|09:28:32
|792
|629.800
|09:26:15
|831
|630.000
|09:25:36
|653
|629.400
|09:23:36
|55
|629.400
|09:23:36
|846
|629.200
|09:22:58
|827
|628.800
|09:21:21
|15
|628.800
|09:21:21
|808
|626.200
|09:16:50
|14
|626.200
|09:16:50
|832
|626.600
|09:14:38
|171
|627.800
|09:12:02
|123
|627.800
|09:12:02
|527
|627.800
|09:12:02
|773
|627.400
|09:12:02
|774
|626.000
|09:09:25
|822
|625.200
|09:07:11
|746
|624.800
|09:05:19
|158
|625.000
|09:05:13
|650
|625.400
|09:02:56
|130
|625.400
|09:02:56
|841
|625.400
|09:01:19
|810
|625.600
|08:58:59
|830
|626.200
|08:57:13
|806
|626.200
|08:57:13
|839
|624.800
|08:53:18
|69
|625.200
|08:51:27
|641
|625.200
|08:51:27
|149
|626.800
|08:51:13
|705
|626.800
|08:51:13
|791
|626.200
|08:49:23
|446
|624.600
|08:46:22
|350
|624.600
|08:46:22
|521
|623.600
|08:44:48
|350
|623.600
|08:44:48
|794
|624.800
|08:43:14
|609
|621.800
|08:40:59
|105
|621.800
|08:40:59
|787
|622.400
|08:39:25
|856
|623.200
|08:37:39
|254
|622.000
|08:35:29
|500
|622.000
|08:35:29
|753
|622.400
|08:34:00
|832
|625.000
|08:31:56
|842
|624.800
|08:31:16
|167
|621.800
|08:28:04
|618
|621.800
|08:28:04
|710
|623.000
|08:26:17
|864
|620.800
|08:25:08
|33
|621.000
|08:23:55
|787
|621.000
|08:23:55
|286
|624.000
|08:21:18
|350
|623.800
|08:21:18
|10
|624.000
|08:21:18
|135
|624.000
|08:21:18
|499
|623.200
|08:19:48
|278
|623.200
|08:19:48
|763
|622.000
|08:17:44
|709
|621.800
|08:15:48
|801
|623.800
|08:13:47
|832
|625.800
|08:12:27
|752
|628.200
|08:10:33
|822
|628.400
|08:08:43
|872
|624.600
|08:06:34
|858
|625.200
|08:05:16
|699
|619.800
|08:02:55
|817
|623.600
|08:00:55
|408
|622.400
|08:00:04
|114
|622.400
|08:00:04
|262
|622.400
|08:00:04
|110
|622.400
|08:00:04