Sky Medical Technology Ltd.: Firstkind Limited joins Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI)

LONDON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Medical Technology (Sky) has today announced its subsidiary company, Firstkind Limited, has joined the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) to gain from the hugely beneficial signposting the platform provides to critical collaborators within its highly developed network. These introductions will help Firstkind further extend its own network of clinical partners and achieve its strategic collaboration and distribution goals.

Widely considered the voice of the HealthTech community in the UK, the ABHI supports healthcare companies in their missions to save and enhance lives. It champions the use of safe and effective medical technology and is a leading source of industry insights. The ABHI connects the HealthTech community to key stakeholders, such as governments, healthcare systems and regulators. It helps bridge the gap between technology and better patient outcomes, making healthcare more accessible and valuable for everyone. Firstkind's membership coincides with the ABHI's recent shared initiative with Innovate UK to provide a £7 million funding programme to help UK SMEs navigate regulations, reinforcing its position as a driver of innovation.

Firstkind's Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Thelwell, comments: "Joining the ABHI community will provide invaluable access to market intelligence, insights into regulatory policy and improved access to government initiatives. The departments the ABHI can provide reach to include the AHSN network, Medcity, NICE, NHSA and the NHS, among many others. Our membership to the ABHI is perfectly timed to help us achieve our regulatory and strategic goals for the global adoption of the geko device and driving better patient outcomes."

Sky develops bioelectronic medical devices for clinicians that treat vascular related conditions. Sky has developed its patented technology, OnPulse, embedded in its industry-leading product, the geko device. The battery-powered, daily disposable device is the size of a wristwatch and worn at the knee. It works by gently stimulating the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased venous arterial and microcirculatory blood flow, equal to 60 percent of walking without a patient having to move.

The geko device is clinically proven to address a range of medical conditions including the prevention of blood clots, the reduction of pre- and post-operative oedema (swelling) and wound healing (leg ulcers).

About Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Sky Medical Technology is a highly innovative UK-based medical devices company that has developed a ground-breaking neuromuscular electrostimulation technology platform, OnPulse. The company develops a range of products tailored to the needs of different medical application areas selling both direct and through strategic partnerships or distributors in each medical application area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, oedema reduction and wound healing. The goal in each clinical area is to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources.

www.skymedtech.com

Media contact:

Emily Lauri

XL Communications

emily@xl-comms.com

07815 578511

