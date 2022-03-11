DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2022

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and



total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)





Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 02/28/2022 55,095,762



Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762







Total net* of voting rights: 54,919,952





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights



