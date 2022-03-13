After the sharp fall from 8000 to 6000 in ATX TR we saw this week a comeback to 6465. News came from Immofinanz, Fabasoft, Zumtobel, Andritz, Vienna Insurance Group, Valneva (2), Semperit, Verbund, Addiko, Lenzing (2) and Austrian Post. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 4,92% to 6.465,48 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -17,62%. Up to now there were 23 days with a positive and 27 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 21,65% away, from the low 8,86%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 1,18%, the weakest is Monday with -1,51%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 23% in front of Andritz 12,99% and RBI 12,37%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -11,74% in front of Marinomed Biotech -6,82% and Frequentis ...

