Austrian Post: Group revenue of Austrian Post rose by 14.9 % in 2021 to Euro 2,519.6 mn , of which 5.7 % is attributable to organic growth and the remainder to the full consolidation of the Turkish subsidiary Aras Kargo. Following strong pandemic-driven momentum in the parcel business during the first three quarters there was a consolidation in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2021 parcel revenue was up by 0.9 % from the previous period. The basic trends impacting current business activities were also visible in 2021 i.e., declining letter mail and direct mail volumes accompanied by a simultaneous increase in parcel volumes also triggered by lockdown-related closures of retail stores. EBITDA increased to Euro 370.4 mn (+22.3 %) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 27.5 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...