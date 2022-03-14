

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JD.com Inc. (JD), a supply chain-based technology and service provider, said that JD Logistics Inc has entered into a series of agreements in relation to the proposed acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd.



As per the deal, JD Logistics will acquire about 99.99% of the equity interest in Ningbo Meishan Baoshui Area Deppon Investment Holding Company Limited, which in turn holds a total of approximately 66.50% of the issued share capital of Deppon, for a total consideration of approximately RMB 9.0 billion.



JD Logistics will make a mandatory general offer for all the issued, unrestricted and tradable shares of Deppon, excluding the issued and unrestricted shares of Deppon held by the Deppon Holdco, at a price of RMB 13.15 per share.



Deppon is an integrated, customer-centered logistics company providing a wide range of solutions including Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation, Full Truck Load transportation, delivery services, and warehousing management in China.







