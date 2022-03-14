

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), in an update on phase 2 AMEERA-3 clinical trial evaluating amcenestrant in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer, said Monday that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival as assessed by an independent central review.



The trial evaluated amcenestrant as monotherapy compared to endocrine treatment of physician's choice in patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer who progressed on or after hormonal therapies.



The company noted that no new safety signals were identified and the safety profile of amcenestrant in AMEERA-3 was consistent with earlier studies.



'While we are disappointed with the AMEERA-3 results, we continue to investigate amcenestrant in patients with earlier stages of breast cancer with different tumor profiles and where different standard of care treatments are used,' the company said.



The company noted that the ongoing clinical trial program for amcenestrant continues as planned, including AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6.



Amcenestrant is an optimized oral selective estrogen receptor degrader or SERD that binds to the estrogen receptors (ER) in breast cancer cells to inhibit their normal function and trigger degradation so they can no longer be used by tumor cells to grow.







