- (PLX AI) - EDF Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allocation of 20 TWh of ARENH volumes for 2022: update of the impact on the 2022 EBITDA outlook.
- • EDF EBITDA impact for 2022 approximately -€8.4 billion on January 13; now EBITDA impact reassessed at approximately -€10.2 billion
- • EDF maintains its objectives at the end of 2023 of net financial debt / EBITDA of around 3 times and adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA of 4.5 to 5 times
