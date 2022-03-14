CoinShares Group: CoinShares makes further strategic investment in FlowBank to enhance its integrated strategy

CoinShares increases its stake in FlowBank, the Swiss online bank targeting trading enthusiasts, facilitating increased digital asset exposure through its proprietary technology platform.

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company"), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, today announced that following approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, has acquired an additional 20.8% stake in Swiss-based FlowBank. This acquisition was priced at CHF 24,740,000. Following the Company's October 2021 strategic investment of a 9.02% stake in FlowBank, today's disclosure brings CoinShares' overall holding to 29.3%, with voting rights equal to 32.06%.

CoinShares' mission is to enable access to digital assets through unparalleled financial service technology. The Company is at the forefront of a generational shift catalysed by the recent emergence of decentralised finance (DeFi), web3, and the further integration of blockchain technology into the traditional financial ecosystem. Since its inception, CoinShares has been a pioneer in the space of digital assets by offering a suite of financial products and crypto ETPs, enabling digital asset exposure for investors on traditional exchanges such as Euronext, Börse Xetra, Six Swiss Exchange. CoinShares continues to advance this ambitious consumer focused strategy by collaborating with and investing in FlowBank to reach a broader investor market seeking a more advanced digital asset exposure.

To support its own product innovation CoinShares built Galata, a proprietary technology platform that acts as a gateway to the digital asset ecosystem, connecting CeFi platforms to digital asset protocols and markets. By leveraging Galata, FlowBank will be able to take advantage of more advanced features and will offer exposure to a variety of digital assets to its clients. Following the investment, Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares' CEO, will join FlowBank's board of directors to advise on FlowBank's digital asset strategy and international development.

CoinShares strategic investment in FlowBank brings together two trusted players in their respective markets and is a sign of industry transformation, which will benefit investors in Switzerland and beyond.

"After remarkable financial results in 2021, we continue to build an ambitious plan to make CoinShares an essential and leading player in the digital asset space. We are very excited to increase our participation in FlowBank, a key innovative player in Switzerland powered by a unique technology, and allow them to leverage our technology and digital asset expertise. This is aligned with our strategic plan to make CoinShares an integrated digital asset fintech company." Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares.

"We are delighted that CoinShares continues to recognize and support FlowBank's great potential and accomplishments and has decided to increase its stake in our bank. Today, FlowBank's clients can invest in CoinShares' crypto on CFDs and gain exposure to digital currencies in this way. This is only the beginning. We look forward to collaborating further with CoinShares in the coming months and taking our product offering to the next level, together," Charles Henri Sabet.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

About FlowBank

FlowBank was founded by CharlesHenri Sabet in 2020 and is licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). FlowBank's mission is to make investing more accessible for everyone by combining the highly developed technology of a fintech business with the security of a Swiss bank. It does so through intuitively-designed trading platforms, educational trading courses led by seasoned experts, and by offering highly competitive pricing across asset classes.

Today more than 50,000 financial products including stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, Forex, CFDs, and more are available to trade with FlowBank, allowing both private and institutional clients to invest in a wide range of asset classes on its platforms: FlowBank app and FlowBank Pro as well as the MT4 platform.

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00AM GMT on March 14th, 2022.

Forward looking statements

The report contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. Forward looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, and such statements and opinions pertaining to the future that, for example, contain wordings such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "forecasts", "intends", "could", "will", "should", "would", "according to estimates", "is of the opinion", "may", "plans", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "to the knowledge of" or similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements and opinions in the report concerning future financial returns, plans and expectations with respect to the business and management of the Company, future growth and profitability, and the general economic and regulatory environment, and other matters affecting the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made according to the best of the Company's knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, including the Company's cash flow, financial position, and operating profit, to differ from the information presented in such statements, to fail to meet expectations expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements or to turn out to be less favourable than the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein and are strongly advised to read the entire report. The Company cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth herein or as to the actual occurrence of any predicted developments.

In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with forward-looking statements, it is possible that the future events mentioned in the report may not occur. Moreover, the forward-looking estimates and forecasts derived from third party studies referred to in the report may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those presented in such statements due to, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes affecting currency exchange rate, changes in levels of competition and changes in laws and regulations.

