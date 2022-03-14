Das Instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.03.2022

The instrument 9JG BMG161691073 BROOKF.ASS.MGMT.RE.A LV EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2022



Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.03.2022

The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2022

