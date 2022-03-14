

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX.L) posted a loss before tax attributable to owners of 688 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared to profit of 944 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 86.4 pence compared to profit of 91.5 pence. IFRS operating profit before tax increased to 1.23 billion pounds from 1.20 billion pounds.



Total revenue, net of reinsurance payable, was 6.38 billion pounds compared to 4.70 billion pounds, last year. Net premiums written increased to 5.38 billion pounds from 3.91 billion pounds.



The Board recommended the Group's inaugural organic dividend increase of 3% in the final 2021 dividend to 24.8 pence per share. This equates to a total 2021 dividend of 48.9 pence per share. The recommended final dividend is expected to be paid on 9 May 2022.



The Board has announced Phoenix Group's new dividend policy and now plans to pay a dividend that is sustainable and grows over time.







