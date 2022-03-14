

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services, reported Monday that its fiscal 2021 profit before taxation was 77.5 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 1.5 million pounds.



Profit after tax surged to 60 million pounds from 0.8 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share grew to 31.2 pence from prior year's 0.2 pence.



Basic headline earnings per share were 35.8 pence, compared to 27.8 pence last year.



Revenue increased 3 percent to 615.8 million pounds from last year's 598.0 million pounds. Revenues went up 7.1% at constant currency and organic revenues grew 5.2%.



Further, the Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 13.8p, up from 13.4p last year, bringing the total ordinary dividend to 20.0p, up from 19.4p last year.



The final ordinary dividend will be paid on June 3 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on April 22.



Looking ahead, Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive said, 'the Board expects further progress in 2022, but remains mindful of the current geo-political and macro-economic landscape... Looking further ahead, the outlook for the business remains positive as we benefit from high profit drop through on revenue growth across all our market sectors.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BODYCOTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de