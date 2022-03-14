

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) on Monday said its cancer drug Lynparza, developed along with Merck has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer.



Following the approval, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment of $175 million from Merck, the company noted.



The drug is approved for the adjuvant treatment of patients with germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer.



The approval was based on the results from Phase 3 study of Lynparza dubbed OlympiA. The drug showed a clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival (iDFS), reducing the risk of breast cancer recurrences and second cancers or death by 42% versus placebo.







