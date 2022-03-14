- (PLX AI) - Electrolux Professional shares are a good buying opportunity after recent price drops, analysts at Nordea said.
- • The bank reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 72, down from SEK 77 previously
- • Multiples are attractive given potential for demand recovery and higher margins, Nordea said
- • Even with higher prices for fuel and raw materials, Electrolux Pro EBIT margins should rise to 12.3% this year from 8.5% last year, the analysts estimated
- • Shares were up 1.8% at the open
