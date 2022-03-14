- (PLX AI) - Volkswagen shares rose 7% at the open after the company announced better than expected earnings and guidance late on Friday.
- • Q4 operating profit was EUR 5.9 billion, almost 30% ahead of consensus
- • Guidance for 2022 is sales growth of 8-13%, while consensus was only 7.5%
- • Operating margin guidance of 7-8.5% was comparable to consensus of 7.8%
- • The Q4 beat was largely a function of a stronger operating margin as positive price/mix at premium brands likely played a role, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- • The guidance and strong close to 2021 will be viewed positively by investors: Goldman
