

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British luxury sports car maker, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (AML.L), on Monday confirmed that Doug Lafferty will join the Group as new CFO on May 1, to replace Kenneth Gregor.



Gregor will step down from the Board on May 1, but will remain with the company until June 30.



Lafferty, currently serves as CFO of fuel retailer, Vivo Energy Plc. He previously worked as CFO of Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc.







