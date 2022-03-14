DJ Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

14 March 2022

Petrofac Limited

(the "Company")

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

Petrofac Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ocorian Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, as Company Secretary with effect from 14 March 2022.

The registered office of the Company has also changed with immediate effect to 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RA.

