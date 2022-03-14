Anzeige
Montag, 14.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Visier: Halo Collective – Kaufrausch ist gestartet!
Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

DJ Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address 14-March-2022 / 08:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 March 2022

Petrofac Limited

(the "Company")

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

Petrofac Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ocorian Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, as Company Secretary with effect from 14 March 2022.

The registered office of the Company has also changed with immediate effect to 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RA.

Ends

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: COS 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  148659 
EQS News ID:  1301065 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301065&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2022 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

