The company further expands its international footprint and extends reach into Europe with strong supply of premium direct publisher inventory

Yieldmo, a leading technology company, has announced several new high profile publisher partnerships with MailOnline, Reach and The Telegraph. In addition, it has appointed John Tigg as General Manager, International, Guy Jackson, as UK Commercial Director both based in the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005171/en/

John Tigg as General Manager, International and Guy Jackson as UK Commercial Director (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest publisher wins further highlight the strong supply of premium direct publisher inventory that Yieldmo has in its global Smart Exchange; a platform that differentiates and enhances the value of addressable and non-addressable ad inventory through machine learning, privacy-compliant contextual data, and proprietary digital formats.

"Now that the industry is embracing the issue of privacy and the increasing lack of addressability in inventory headfirst, it has given way to more creative problem solving. We should think about this as 'contextual reimagined', an approach anchored in advanced machine learning and privacy-first methodology. This ensures user confidentiality for publishers and advertisers to monetise previously unaddressable inventory, as well as extending their reach to new customers across all digital channels," says Mike Yavonditte, Founder CEO, Yieldmo. "We are bringing these new hires into the business at this pivotal moment of international expansion to scale the company commercially."

John Tigg, an industry veteran, is a highly experienced and ambitious leader, with a long history of building both successful teams and businesses in the ad tech and media space. A specialist in the Advanced TV sector, Tigg has worked closely with the world's largest agency holding companies for more than 15 years, pioneering strategies for video trading desks, programmatic strategies for TV and video, as well as operating and commercial models for every aspect of the programmatic business.

Tigg will bring this depth of knowledge to his new role to spearhead the development, execution, and supervision of the company's international strategy. His responsibilities will also include growing Yieldmo's team in localised global markets, and he will be heavily involved in Yieldmo's CTV rollout to advertisers and publishers globally.

"This is a truly exciting time to join the company and contribute to Yieldmo's international expansion," said John Tigg, General Manager, International, Yieldmo. "With the fast changing privacy environment, especially in Europe, Yieldmo's solutions for monetising both addressable and non-addressable audiences really stood out to me. This fundamental shift towards privacy is driving a revolution in ad tech, and Yieldmo is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity created by it."

Jackson brings 15 years of industry experience, having previously spent a decade at Teads, where his roles included Head of Programmatic Demand leading the launch of Teads programmatic sales operation before establishing and running the second UK business headquartered in Manchester, responsible for all business outside of London as well as wider product acceleration, specific vertical ownership, and D2C approaches. In this new role at Yieldmo, Jackson will be launching and scaling the company's commercial operation in the UK.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. As a leader in contextual analytics, real time technology, and digital formats, we create, measure, model, and optimize campaigns for unmatched scale and performance. By understanding how each unique impression behaves and looking for patterns and performance in real time, we can drive real performance gains without relying on audience data.

Visit www.yieldmo.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005171/en/

Contacts:

Kishan Mistry

yieldmo@teamgingermay.com

+44 203 642 1124