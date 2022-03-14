Fasanara Capital: Fasanara makes key hires as it looks to expand across products and geographies

LONDON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encouraged by the increasing interest in its suite of Fintech Investment Products, Fasanara Capital has made two significant additions to the team to strengthen deal origination and support the launch of its new Fintech-focused Venture Capital Fund.

The first addition is Raj Dutta, appointed as Chief Commercial Officer.

Raj joins Fasanara having spent the majority of the last twenty years in various head of marketing and investor relations roles at institutional hedge funds and fund of hedge funds. These include Lombard Odier, Oxford Asset Management, at its peak a $5bn quantitative hedge fund, and UBP, at the time the second largest allocator to hedge funds globally, with $55bn in alternative assets. He has raised capital from investors globally, including investment consultants, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate treasuries, wealth management platforms and multi-family offices. Raj commenced his career in emerging markets fixed-income sales, spending shy of ten years at Salomon Brothers and Goldman Sachs. He holds a first-class degree from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Our second key hire is Alex Lawrence, who joins Fasanara as Head of Origination - Emerging Markets.

Alex has significant international experience across 5 continents, having recently relocated from South America to the Middle East. Alex was previously Managing Director at CrossLend, the innovative pan-European B2B fintech platform in the private debt space. He began his career at the Royal Bank of Scotland in the heady days of 2008, issuing and structuring sovereign debt, before moving to J.P. Morgan in Geneva, where he advised UHNW clients, family offices, and foundations on investments across public and private markets. Other experiences include guiding a Swedish insurance company through a turn-around and subsequent LBO, and being a key part of the early team at Titanbay. He has also been a trusted advisor for several fintech companies, in various jurisdictions, regarding capital raising on both the debt and equity front. Alex holds an MBA from INSEAD and a B.A. from the University of Exeter in Ancient History.

Speaking about his new role at the firm, Alex said "I am delighted to join the Fasanara family, a company at the forefront of fintech innovation, supporting the real economy. I have admired Francesco and the team for several years, and I look forward to expanding our business internationally".

Fasanara Capital welcomes Raj and Alex and looks forward to keeping its momentum and growth trajectory going, confident that these two key hires will help propel the company as a leading force in digital finance and fintech asset management.

Contact: Jonathan Jurado

jonathan.jurado@fasanara.com

tel: (+44) 020 3430 2482