Wray Castle, the preeminent provider of specialist telecoms and technology training solutions has teamed with Delta Partners, a leading global Telecoms-Media-Tech strategy consulting practice, to develop a unique learning and development academy to ensure companywide knowledge and skills uplift on an ongoing basis.

The Delta Academy will support consultants to provide end-clients with insights and in-depth technology knowhow previously only available from Wray Castle, at scale, to large telecoms and tech companies. The scope of the cooperation spans telecommunications, emerging technologies and management training. Bespoke structured learning pathways provide Delta Partners with industry relevant learning capabilities for new entrants up to partner level.

Kate Brenton, Head of Learning Development at Delta Partners said, "Being faced with the challenges of increasing client demand and a rapidly changing technology landscape, Delta Partners has taken this industry leading step of investing in its own large-scale bespoke TMT L&D Academy, ensuring best-of-breed career enhancement and access to an in-depth technology knowledge base currently only enjoyed by leading multi-national telecom groups."

Andrew White, Wray Castle CEO said, "We are delighted to build on our ongoing success with a diverse range of mobile telecoms operators, many of whom have Academies ranging from 50 to 32,000 seats, to transfer this capability to one of the foremost global consulting organisations in the TMT industries, Delta Partners."

Leveraging over 60 years of heritage and expertise, Wray Castle Ltd is the leading telecommunications and emerging technology learning and development specialist, supporting a wide range of critical national infrastructure clients across the globe. Originally based in Wray Castle within the UK's Lake District, the company has worked in over 80 international markets and provided leading edge knowledge and skills transfer to over 300,000 individuals.

The company provides essential training through bespoke academies or structured learning for many leading organisations, including Vodafone Group, BT, EE, Telefonica, MTN, BAE Systems, Network Rail and various government and regulatory authorities.

Delta Partners is the leading Strategy Consulting practice focused on the Telecom, Media and Tech (TMT) industries. With offices around the world, we partner with C-Suites and Board of Directors to tackle the most strategic challenges and opportunities in their agendas. We have a unique proposition to support shaping the future of the TMT industry. Now part of FTI Consulting, we have formed one of the largest telecom, media and technology-focused industry practices in the world.

