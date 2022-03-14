Archipelago Announces Opening of New Havana Hotel

HAVANA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archipelago, Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, today announced the expansion of its Cuban portfolio with the opening of the 600 room GRAND ASTON La Habana Hotel. Rising to the Havana Malecón sky, this urban oasis is ideally located in the bustling Vedado, the capital's central commercial district, close to offices, shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Vedado is much more than a commercial district, it also has an electric nightlife, with clubs like La Zorra y el Cuervo, the Yellow Submarine, and the Cabaret Parisien providing quality entertainment.

GRAND ASTON La Habana takes modern living to the next level, revealing uniquely designed architecture, fresh rooms, eclectic dining, inspiring event spaces, and beautiful wellness facilities, including the city's only 24-hour fitness center and an amazing 56-meter long swimming pool overlooking the sparkling waters of Havana Bay. With an innovative design, its interior decoration is a perfect fusion between the Havana style of the 1930s and the Asian refinement of GRAND ASTON.

For a unique experience of rejuvenation and relaxation, its Wellness Center by Spa Ubud offers exotic Asian healing techniques, the only one in the city offering massages with authentic Balinese techniques. The hotel is also the first in the capital to house a bank branch (BFI).

"We're delighted to be opening what will become a true icon in the Havana hotel scene. One of the most creatively designed hotels is ready to welcome guests to experience the fusion of Asian and Cuban hospitality in a fantastic location," said John Flood, President & CEO of Archipelago.

About Archipelago

Southeast Asia's largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, operates more than 150 hotels, with a further 50 hotels under development across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and more than 30,000 rooms operating or under development in over 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nordic. archipelagointernational.com.

