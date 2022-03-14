Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size Worth $58.7 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced driver assistance system market size is projected to reach USD 58.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030, as per the study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing government initiatives toward deploying driver assistance systems to mitigate road accidents are anticipated to contribute to the market growth. The surge in the adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in small cars is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The autonomous emergency braking system segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 21.0% over the forecast period.

The response for ADAS processors is predicted to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to several developments across major economies, especially China . The regional market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players dominating the market are Hyundai Mobis; Continental AG; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; and Magna International among others.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary:, "Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assistance), By Component Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Growth & Trends

Increasing levels of technological innovation and surge in the initiatives undertaken toward self-driving cars and vehicle automation have elevated the demand for driver safety and assistance systems over the past decade. For instance, the European Union has mandated automotive manufacturers to fit ADAS systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) and Lane Departure Warning Systems (LDWS), in all heavy commercial vehicles that weigh over 7,000 kilograms.

The demand for ADAS technologies such as road sign recognition systems, drowsiness monitoring systems, and night vision systems is expected to increase considerably over the forecast period. Tire pressure monitoring systems are also projected to have substantial penetration in the overall market due to their easy aftermarket availability and low prices. Adaptive cruise control offers better driver safety and aids in avoiding fatal road accidents. All these factors are expected to propel market growth by 2030.

The sensor segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. The automotive industry is witnessing an increase in self-driving vehicles on road. These vehicles demand a blend of a large number of sensors such as Lidar, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar for accomplishing different operations accurately. Thus, the demand for sensors is projected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Among the various sensor types, Lidar sensors are expected to gain high traction by 2030 owing to their crucial function in self-driving cars.

The key players operating in the ADAS market include AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Autoliv Inc.; Continental AG; Denso Corporation; Garmin Ltd.; and HARMAN International. These players emphasize adopting various strategies, including business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and product expansions. These strategies assist the companies in expanding their business and product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, Continental AG established a new production plant for advanced driver assistance systems in Texas, U.S. The company invested USD 109 million.

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market based on solution type, component type, vehicle type, and region:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Solution Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Component Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Processor

Sensors

Radar



Ultrasonic



LiDAR



Others

Software

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle



Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the Advanced Driver Assistance System Market

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International

Autoliv Inc.

The global intelligent transportation system market size is expected to reach USD 42,936.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued advances in the development of transportation networks have triggered the need for an efficient transportation system. At the same time, advances in the latest technologies, such as blind-spot detection and electronic toll collection, are continuously redefining the expectations and prospects for sustainable management of transportation networks and traffic. At this juncture, the growing need to present real-time traffic information to drivers and passengers is emerging as one of the key factors driving the demand for intelligent transportation system (ITS).

