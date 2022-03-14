DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 14-March-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 11/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.4345

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19146513

CODE: ICEU2

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 148821 EQS News ID: 1301575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2022 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)