(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
- Issuer
Corporate name
SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office
cedex France
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
31 January 2022
28 February 2022
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
82 043 287
82 037 505
Effective voting rights
81 812 660
81 788 950
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005380/en/
Contacts:
Groupe SEB
SEB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de